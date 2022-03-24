General strike may paralyse normal life

22 TUs in State extend support to stir on March 28 and 29

22 TUs in State extend support to stir on March 28 and 29

With 22 trade unions owing allegiance to the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) extending support to the two-day all-India general strike called by a joint forum of central trade unions, normal life is likely to be paralysed in the State on March 28 and 29.

According to Anathalavattom Anandan, State president, Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), it will be a total shutdown in the State as people from all walks of life have extended support to the strike against the anti-labour policies of the Central government.

A meeting of the joint platform of central trade unions has taken stock of the preparations in the State ahead of the strike which will begin at 6 a.m. on Monday and end by 6 a.m. on Wednesday. Private and public vehicles would stay off the road and labourers from various trade sectors would join the strike, Mr. Anandan said.

Various farmer and farm employees’ outfits; Central and State service organisations; BSNL, LIC and bank employees’ unions; and port labour unions would join the strike. The aviation and railway employees’ organisations have expressed solidarity with the strike, said R. Chandrasekharan, State president, Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC).

The joint platform of unions urged the people to avoid two-wheeler and train journeys and cooperate with the strike. Essential services such as hospital, ambulance, medical shops, milk, media, and fire and rescue services were exempted from the strike.

The trade unions have mobilised mass support for the strike, sending out notices to various sectors and holding motor vehicle rallies at district level. There would be at least 25 strike centres in each district which would coordinate the programmes, said All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) leader K.P. Rajendran.