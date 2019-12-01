Trade body plea to govt. on vehicle checking

The South Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SICCI) has urged the State government to desist from giving monthly targets to the Motor Vehicles Department as well as the State Police for filing vehicle check reports.

In a memorandum submitted to the Home Minister and the Transport Minister, the trade body has pointed out that scenes of officials waylaying commuters to fulfill their targets does not behove a modern society.

The move will only help add to the work pressure of the officials and force them to go after the public unmindful of passenger safety.

It further urged the authorities to take a scientific approach towards the issue and carry out vehicle checking procedure by ensuring a cordial atmosphere between the public and the officials.