TPR continues to move up

2,060 more COVID-19 cases in capital

The district recorded 2,060 more COVID-19 cases and 1,821 recoveries as the number of active cases rose to 14,108 on Friday. The test positivity rate (TPR) continued an upward trend to touch 16.88% when 12,197 people were tested.

While most cases were attributed to local transmission of the infection, the source of infection was unknown in 82 cases. Eleven health-care workers were among those who tested positive. The death toll rose to 2,276, when 39 more recent deaths were attributed to the disease.

The district administration placed 3,198 people in quarantine, taking the total count of people being monitored for symptoms to 55,210. A total of 4,156 were released from quarantine.

More cases at Sainik School

As many as 28 students and five teachers tested positive at the Sainik School in Kazhakuttom. Earlier, 20 students and a teacher had tested positive. A total of 48 students and six teachers were currently recuperating from the illness.

Instruction

The authorities of the Government Medical College Hospital here has instructed its staff to desist from ordering the bystanders of COVID-19 patients to purchase medicines and other items from outside the hospital.

Hospital superintendent M.S. Sharmad on Friday issued a circular cautioning the employees from issuing prescriptions and requiring the relatives of those admitted to obtain the necessary products required for treatment.

Reminding the staff that COVID-19 treatment was offered free-of-charge in all government hospitals in the State, he instructed them to procure the anticipated requirement in advance after informing the store superintendent. He warned of strict action against those flouting the order.

The move comes amid reports of shortage of medicines and other items at the hospital. Health Minister Veena George had a day ago instructed the officials concerned to ensure the availability of essential products, including gloves. Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd. was entrusted to provide adequate supply.