T.P. Bhavan inaugurated

Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) all India general secretary Mangat Ram Pasla has said that all secular and democratic forces should stand united against the “divisive polices” of Narendra Modi government at the Centre.
He was speaking after opening a three-storey building, T.P. Bhavan, constructed at the cost of ₹1.5 core in memory of RMP founder T.P. Chandrasekharan at Orkatteri.
Allegation against CPI(M)
Meanwhile, RMP State secretary N. Venu reiterated that the CPI(M) had forced its coalition partners, including the CPI leaders, from attending the memorial meet of Chandrasekharan.
CPI secretary Kanan Rajendran and assistant secretary Sathyan Mokeri had backed off from participating in the commemoration event, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.