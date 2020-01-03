T.P. Bhavan inaugurated

Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) all India general secretary Mangat Ram Pasla has said that all secular and democratic forces should stand united against the “divisive polices” of Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

He was speaking after opening a three-storey building, T.P. Bhavan, constructed at the cost of ₹1.5 core in memory of RMP founder T.P. Chandrasekharan at Orkatteri.

Allegation against CPI(M)

Meanwhile, RMP State secretary N. Venu reiterated that the CPI(M) had forced its coalition partners, including the CPI leaders, from attending the memorial meet of Chandrasekharan.

CPI secretary Kanan Rajendran and assistant secretary Sathyan Mokeri had backed off from participating in the commemoration event, he said.