Tourists flock to Kallippara hills in Kerala’s Idukki district to relish Neelakurinji in bloom

Tourists flock to the Kallippara hills, near Santhanpara, Idukki, to witness the Neelakurinji in bloom on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: JOMON PAMPAVALLEY

Thanks to the blue vista of flowers that has covered the Kallippara hills, Idukki is witnessing its biggest inflow of visitors after the COVID-19 pandemic years.

The sleepy village of Santhanpara has emerged as one of the major tourist spots in Kerala, with tourists flocking in from different parts of the State to witness the Neelakurinji flowers in full bloom.

According to Santhanpara panchayat officials, nearly 5,000 to 10,000 people are arriving at the destination daily to catch a glimpse of the flowers. A large number of photographers and videographers too are dropping by to capture the efflorescence, which happens once in 12 years.

According to Jithesh Jose, secretary, Idukki District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC), the unexpected Neelakurinji flowering has provided an extra boost to the tourism sector in Idukki. “At present, there is no entry or parking fee to visit the hills and hence we do not have the exact number of visitors to the Kallippara hills,” he said.

Santhanpara panchayat president Liju Varghese said the local body is keen to provide maximum assistance to the visitors. An ambulance and 10 emergency response team (ERT) members have been deployed. “In view of the Deepavali season rush, other facilities, including e-toilets, will soon be set up,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has announced a new sightseeing service to the location.

KSRTC budget tourism Idukki and Ernakulam coordinator N.R. Rajeev said special services have been arranged from various depots for tourists to enjoy the Neelakurinji flowering. “The Munnar depot operates three to five bus services as a sightseeing package,” he said.

“The Neelakurinji sightseeing trip has been scheduled in such a way to start the journey at 8 a.m. from the KSRTC depot at Munnar through Gap Road, the Anayirankal dam, the Kallippara hills and Chathurangappara to return to Munnar depot in the evening. Charges are ₹300 per head,” said Mr. Rajeev, adding that the KSRTC would operate more services to the location during the Deepavali holidays.

Neelakurinji expert Jomy Augustine said the present flowering on the Kallippara hills is expected to be active for the next 15 days. “The flowering life of a Neelakurinji plant is nearly 45 days, while the life of each flower is nearly two days,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile, environmentalists have expressed concerns about waste disposal at the Kallippara hills. They said visitors often throw away waste, including plastic bottles, at the site.

Environmentalist M. N. Jayachandran said the authorities should take immediate steps to remove such litter properly. “This is in addition to ensuring the protection of the Kurinji plants,” he said.