Tourism needs more innovations: Isaac

The tourism sector in the State needs more innovations, Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac has said.

He was inaugurating the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation’s (KTDC) budget hotel Ripple Land at Kalapura here on Monday. Dr. Isaac said that tourism was the only sector that remained unaffected by the financial crisis in the State. “The Champions Boat League (CBL) has given a new lease of life to the tourism sector. The tourism sector is in need of more innovative approaches like this,” the Minister said.

The KTDC has renovated its Tamarind Hotel at Kalapura at ₹2 crore and rechristened it Ripple Land.

A budget property, it has 21 well-appointed rooms, multi-cuisine restaurant, walkways, and spacious parking area.

The hotel is ideally located and has easy accessibility to tourist attractions such as Kuttanad, Punnamada, Alappuzha beach, Pathiramanal and so on.

Rooms are available in three categories — deluxe, premium and suite.

A.M. Ariff, MP; M. Vijayakumar, chairman, KTDC; V.R. Krishna Teja, managing director, KTDC; and others attended the function.