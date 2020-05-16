Kerala

Total shutdown in the State today

Narrow paths from other States sealed

The State will go into total shutdown on Sunday when most activities except essential services will be prohibited.

The activities that will be permitted include sale of essential items, milk and newspaper supply, movement of goods vehicles, waste disposal activities, and works undertaken by departments involved in the containment of COVID-19.

Takeaway counters of hotels will be permitted to function from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and parcel delivery till 10 p.m. While walking and cycling will be permitted throughout the day across the State, certain roads in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, and Kozhikode will be closed for motorised traffic, except movement of essential goods and emergency vehicles, from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Containment zones

State Police Chief Loknath Behera has directed all District Police Chiefs to strictly enforce the lockdown norms. Stringent regulations will be in place in all containment zones where entry and exit will be permitted only for medical emergencies.

While vigil has been intensified on the borders, narrow paths that lead from other States have been sealed following reports that migrant labourers were brought from Karnataka for laterite mining. Mr. Behera also issued orders to rein in congregations and religious ceremonies.

Legal action will be initiated for violations in this regard.

