- Union Minister for External Affairs V. Muralidharan will interact with the media against the backdrop of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) agitation demanding Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s resignation over the charges raised against him by gold smuggling case suspect Swapna Suresh.
- Kochi Metro is celebrating its fifth anniversary with flash mobs and a token ₹5 fare charge.
- Loka Kerala Sabha discusses various issues faced by the Malayali diaspora. The conference will also streamline measures to harness the expertise and resources of migrants to spur Kerala’s development.
- Thiruvananthapuram police to move court seeking judicial custody of the two congress workers held on the charge of attempting to harm Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on board an aircraft. The charges against the accused also include imperilling aviation security. The airline has tasked a retired judge to conduct an internal enquiry.
- High Court will consider a plea by the survivor in the 2017 actor abduction and rape case for further investigation into alleged attempts to subvert evidence and sway witnesses.
