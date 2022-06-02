Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on June 2, Thursday

Key news developments in Kerala on June 2, Thursday

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

1. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the valedictory of celebrations marking the first anniversary of LDF Govt and release a report card on its performance in various sectors, at a function to be held in the state capital today evening.

2. The lawyers of actor Dileep, the eighth accused in the actor rape case, to oppose the prosecution petition to cancel the bail granted to Dileep in the case today. Earlier, the prosecution had argued to cancel the bail on the ground that the actor had violated the bail conditions and influenced some of the witnesses in the case.

3. Interrogation of actor- producer Vijay Babu in the rape case to continue for the second consecutive day.

4. Anticipatory bail petition by Vijay Babu to come up before Kerala High Court.

5. The State committee of the Loktantrik Janata Dal meets in Kozhikode today to take a final call on its proposed merger with the Janata Dal (Secular). However, a section of the party leaders opposes the move as it wants the State unit to merge with the Rashtriya Janata Dal as done by its national leadership.