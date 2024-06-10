Top Kerala news developments today

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

* Eleventh session of the Kerala Assembly begins today. The House will take up for discussion, the motion for reference to the Subject Committee of the The Kerala Municipality (Second Amendment ) Bill, 2024 and Kerala Panchayat Raj (Second Amendment) Bill, 2024.

* The leadership meeting of the Indian Union Muslim league today will decide on the party’s nominee for the Rajya Sabha seat.

* Driving School Workers Union to hold indefinite strike in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram today raising various demands. The strike will not affect the driving tests to be held in the State.

* The Kerala High Court is likely to take up cases relating to discharge of toxic effluents by industries into the Periyar river and the resultant fish kill reported in the river on May 21 and 22.