March 29, 2024 09:10 am | Updated 09:10 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

People’s Democratic Party chairman Abdul Nasser Madani is in a critical condition. He is on ventilator support at a private hospital in Ernakulam. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will lead the LDF poll campaign in the second round, addressing 60 election conventions across the State from Saturday. The LDF election committee has scheduled three meetings to be addressed by the CM in each of the 20 constituencies. Two persons were killed when the car in which they were travelling collided with a container truck at Thumbamon in Pathanamthitta late last night. Rescue teams had to extricate the bodies from the mangled remains of the car. Police suspect the accident was a suicide as the woman in the passenger seat had called up her friends to say she and her partner had decided to take their own lives.

