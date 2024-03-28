Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today
- The notification for election to 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala will be issued today. Filing of nominations to commence today.
- Former ADGP and Vigilance Director Jacob Thomas to deliver the Dr. K. Madhavankutty Memorial Lecture in Kozhikode today.
- Death of woman health inspector in Kozhikode: Police investigation sought against a panchayat secretary who was accused of workplace harassment and denying leave benefits to the subordinate.
Read more news from Kerala here.