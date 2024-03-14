March 14, 2024 09:19 am | Updated 09:19 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Union Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah to inaugurate the NIA office in Kochi over a video conference network. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will chair a high-level meeting today evening to discuss the power situation in Kerala. With the scorching summer setting in early, the daily consumption of electricity in the state is soaring to a record high. Kerala is highly dependent on imported power to meet the rising demand. Opposition leader V.D. Satheeshan to inaugurate the election convention of UDF candidate Hibi Eden contesting from Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency. IUML leader P.K. Kunhalikutty to deliver the keynote address. The Kerala High Court is likely to consider a petition filed by two accused persons seeking anticipatory bail in a case relating to the manipulation of results of Margamkali at the Kerala University arts festival. The jury member embroiled in the corruption case linked to the Kerala University Arts Festival held in Thiruvananthapuram was found dead in Kannur, reportedly due to poisoning. The deceased Shaji, designated as the primary accused in the festival corruption scandal, was slated to appear at the Thiruvananthapuram Cantonment Police station for further questioning. Fishermen to hold talks with Fisheries department officials on the toll on users of Chellanam fishing harbour in Ernakulam even as their indefinite strike continues. The fishermen will also hold a protest meet before meeting officials in Ernakulam.

