- K.B. Ganesh Kumar and Ramachandran Kadannapally are to be sworn in as Ministers at a specially arranged venue at the Raj Bhavan today evening.
- The Special Court considering the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank case will pronounce its judgement in the bail application of P.R. Aravindakshan, the CPIM councillor in Wadakkanchery municipality today.
- Third edition of Beypore International Water Fest concludes today.
- National Women’s Drama Festival concludes in Thiruvananthapuram today.
- CPI(M) state secretariat meeting today is likely to review the government’s outreach programme Nava Kerala Sadas.
