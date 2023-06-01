June 01, 2023 09:04 am | Updated 09:04 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

Justice Sarasa Venkatanarayana Bhatti will be sworn in as Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court today. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will administer the oath of office at a function to be held at the Raj Bhavan. Schools in Kerala reopen today after summer vacation. State-level inauguration of Pravesanotasavam by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Malayinkeezh Government High School, Thiruvananthapuram. One railway coach was gutted when the Alappuzha-Kannur executive express train caught fire at the Kannur railway station early morning. Police suspect foul play. It was the same train involved in the Elathur train arson case. The Kerala High Court is expected to consider petitions for repairing roads in the State.

