Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today
- Justice Sarasa Venkatanarayana Bhatti will be sworn in as Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court today. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will administer the oath of office at a function to be held at the Raj Bhavan.
- Schools in Kerala reopen today after summer vacation. State-level inauguration of Pravesanotasavam by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Malayinkeezh Government High School, Thiruvananthapuram.
- One railway coach was gutted when the Alappuzha-Kannur executive express train caught fire at the Kannur railway station early morning. Police suspect foul play. It was the same train involved in the Elathur train arson case.
- The Kerala High Court is expected to consider petitions for repairing roads in the State.
