Top Kerala news developments today

March 20, 2023 09:15 am | Updated 09:15 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Assembly resumes sitting today amid worsening conflict between the ruling and Opposition members over the unruly scenes in the House last week. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan are likely to hold talks to defuse the tense situation. Discussion on demands for grants in the budget for Labour and Social Securtity.

2. Health Minister Veena George directs the Director of Medical Education to conduct an inquiry into the alleged sexual assault on a woman admitted for surgery at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.

3. The Kerala High Court is likely to consider petitions challenging the Chancellor’s action in withdrawing nominated members from the senate of the Kerala University.

4. The Collegium of the Kerala High Court will meet today to recommend the names of persons to be considered for the posts of High Court judges.

5. Representatives of fishermen’s organisations will meet in Kochi today to chalk out a plan of action to resist the move to mine the offshore areas for sand and minerals. They say the process will accelerate the inundation of Kochi. Two former fisheries ministers are expected to participate in the meeting.

6. Ernakulam District Police Chief, Mayor, and other stakeholders, including hotel and restaurants association and residents associations, to attend a meeting organised by the Kochi city police today to streamline waste collection in the city.

7. A meeting of Kerala Water Authority officials will take place today to discuss the persisting drinking water shortage in Kalamassery, Eloor, Karumaloor and Kadungallur in Ernakulam.

8. Mayor Beena Philip is scheduled to inaugurate Kozhikode city’s common kitchen at Kovoor today.

9. Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafar Ahamed will present the Kozhikode Corporation ‘s budget for 2023-24.