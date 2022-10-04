Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on October 4, 2022

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan left Kochi for Norway early morning today as part of his European trip. He is accompanied by ministers P. Rajeev and V. Abdurehiman. The tour programme was rescheduled following the death of CPI(M) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Saturday. The CM and his delegation will later visit Finland and the U.K.

2. Congress leaders get into campaign mode in the run-up to the election of the AICC president. While senior leaders including A.K. Antony, Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan, Ramesh Chennithala, Oommen Chandy and K. Sudhakaran are backing Mallikarjun Kharge, younger leaders like K.S. Sabarinadhan and Hiby Eden are supporting Shashi Tharoor.

3. The Forest department continues efforts to capture the tiger on the prowl in Munnar. The department swung into action after the big cat killed 10 cows over the last 2 days, striking terror among the local residents.