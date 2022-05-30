Top Kerala News developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on May 30, Monday

Heavy rainfall prediction

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts heavy rains across Kerala with the Southwest monsoon setting over the State on Sunday. The government has warned fishers from putting out their boats to sea.

Schools ready to receive students

The General Education Department is finalising preparations for school reopening on June 1. Authorities inspect State-funded schools as 42.9 lakh students head for their classes on Tuesday.

Silent campaign in Thrikkakara

The silent campaign gets underway in the Thrikkakara Assembly constituency. Candidates knock on doors to seek votes in a last-minute pitch on the eve of the by-election on May 31. Fear of heavy rain has perturbed campaign managers of opposing fronts. Public campaigning ended on Sunday.

Anticipatory bail plea

The High Court will hear the anticipatory bail plea by actor-producer Vijay Babu, declared wanted by the Kochi police for allegedly raping a co-actor and film set colleague. He is likely to arrive in Kerala in deference to a police summons for questioning. The police believe the actor had absconded and have issued a lookout notice for his arrest.

Chief Minister inaugurates new school buildings.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates 75 new school buildings and 20 buildings for fisheries schools.

e-tagging life stock

Animal Husbandry Minister J. Chinchurani will inaugurate a pilot project to e-tag livestock in the Pathanamthitta district. The new system will help owners trace missing cattle and create a digital veterinary database. It will also help the authorities initiate a comprehensive e-health management system for livestock.

Transgender actor meets media.

Actor transwoman, who won the first State film award in the transgender category, will speak to the media in Kozhikode.

Protest for hospital

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala will inaugurate a Youth Congress protest to expedite the Mother and Child Hospital opening at Kanhangad in Kasargode.