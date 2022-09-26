Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on September 26, 2022

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Commonwealth Games medal winner athlete Abdulla Aboobacker, during his Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Palakkad, on September 26. | Photo Credit: PTI

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi enters Palakkad district today morning. Congress workers will join the yatra from Shoranur to Pattambi.

2. BJP national president J.P. Nadda is scheduled to address a party meeting and inaugurate the district committee office in Thiruvananthapuram.

3. The mortal remains of veteran Congress leader and former minister Aryadan Mohammed will be interred today.

4. A batch of petitions challenging the Silverline project survey will come up before the Kerala High Court today.

5. The curtains will go up on the Dasara festival in Kannur.