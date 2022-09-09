Kerala

Top Kerala news developments today

Thousands participated Onasadya is in progress at the Thrikkakara Temple near Kochi on Thursday.

Thousands participated Onasadya is in progress at the Thrikkakara Temple near Kochi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: H. Vibhu

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Onam week celebrations to take place at various venues in Thiruvananthapuram and other district headquarters.

2. The Enforcement Directorate has initiated a probe into the suspected financial deals of the accused in the parallel telephone exchange case in Kozhikode.

3. A Thrissur-based animal welfare organisation has moved the Supreme Court by stating that the Animal Birth Control programme and the anti-rabies program in Kerala have failed and the local self-government bodies have failed to fulfil their duties in these areas.

