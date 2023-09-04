September 04, 2023 09:24 am | Updated 09:24 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

The Puthupally Assembly constituency in Kottayam district goes to the polls tomorrow. Candidates and party leaders shift to the silent mode of campaign after several rounds of high voltage electioneering ended yesterday. A tiger that triggered panic among local residents at the Eralottu Kunnu and Eralottu Vayal areas near Moolamkavu under the Wayanad wildlife sanctuary, was captured from a human settlement today morning. IMD warns of heavy rainfall at isolated locations in Kerala under the influence of the low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal. High ranges on alert. Holiday declared for educational institutions in Konni taluk, Pathanamthitta. Yellow alert in Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts. The E-Gaming Federation will unveil a report on ‘the potential and scope of online gaming industry: a study with technology students and professionals’. Two professors at Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata, to release the report today in Kochi. A suo motu case relating to non-payment of compensation by the National Highway Authority of India for acquiring the Travancore Devaswom Board’s land in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Alappuzha for widening the National Highway, will come up before the Kerala High Court today. Global tender for appointing architectural consultant for the proposed organ transplantation institute in Kozhikode to be opened today, It is expected to be finalised by evening today. Kunnamangalam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court to record statement of witnesses in the case registered against human rights activist and former Naxalite leader GROW Vasu.