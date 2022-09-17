Kerala

Top Kerala news developments today

Speaker of the Kerala Assembly A. N. Shamseer (R). File.

Speaker of the Kerala Assembly A. N. Shamseer (R). File. | Photo Credit: Mohan S. K.

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. National Conference on Resilient Infrastructure: Session on carbon efficient methodologies for sustainable road construction and maintenance.

2. Speaker A. N. Shamseer to open the centenary celebrations of the Kerala Assembly library in Kozhikode today, Ministers P. A. Mohamed Riyas, A. K. Saseendran and Ahammed Devarkovil to be present.

3. Academic and orator Sunil P. Elayidom to deliver lecture on ‘Democracy and media’ in memory of late journalist N. Rajesh at Kozhikode today.

Read more news from Kerala here.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Kerala
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 17, 2022 9:17:43 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/top-kerala-news-developments-september-17-saturday/article65901822.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY