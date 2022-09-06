Top Kerala news developments today
Key news developments in Kerala on September 6, Tuesday
Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today
- Thrithala MLA M.B. Rajesh who resigned as Speaker will be sworn in as minister at Raj Bhavan today.
- Higher Education Minister R. Bindu will announce the rank list for admission to engineering courses in the State.
- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will open the 80th-anniversary celebrations of the CPI(M) party organ Deshabhimani at Kozhikode today, writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair will be present at the event.
- The Sessions Court, Kozhikode is likely to pronounce its verdict on the anticipatory bail plea of DYFI State committee member K. Arun and three others in connection with the attack on three security personnel at the Kozhikode government medical college hospital last week.
