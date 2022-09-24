- National Investigation Agency's (NIA) custody application for Popular Front of India (PFI) activists arrested on Unlawful Activities Prevention (UAPA) charges is likely to come up for hearing before the anti-terrorism agency's special court in Kochi.
- Bharathiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Prakash Javedkar will hold a press conference at the party's State headquarters here in Thiruvananthapuram. The BJP national leadership had recently tasked the former union minister to prepare the Kerala unit for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
- Youth Congress workers will march to the Crime Branch office in Thiruvananthapuram to protest the "orchestrated arrest" of a YC leader in connection with the explosion of a firecracker on the road in front of the AKG Centre.
- CPI(M) State secretary M. V. Govindan to release the book 'African Yatrakalude Samskarika Doorangal' by A. K. Abdul Hakeem.
Top Kerala news developments today
Here is the top news from Kerala to look out for
