Top Kerala news developments today

The Hindu Bureau September 24, 2022 09:55 IST

Here is the top news from Kerala to look out for

A KSRTC bus was damaged during the dawn to dusk bandh called by the PFI even as many top leaders of the PFI were placed under arrest on the orders of the Kerala High Court. A KSRTC employee inspects the damage to the bus near Thekkumgopuram, in Kottayam, on Friday. | Photo Credit: VISHNU PRATHAP

Here is the top news from Kerala to look out for

National Investigation Agency's (NIA) custody application for Popular Front of India (PFI) activists arrested on Unlawful Activities Prevention (UAPA) charges is likely to come up for hearing before the anti-terrorism agency's special court in Kochi. Bharathiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Prakash Javedkar will hold a press conference at the party's State headquarters here in Thiruvananthapuram. The BJP national leadership had recently tasked the former union minister to prepare the Kerala unit for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Youth Congress workers will march to the Crime Branch office in Thiruvananthapuram to protest the "orchestrated arrest" of a YC leader in connection with the explosion of a firecracker on the road in front of the AKG Centre. CPI(M) State secretary M. V. Govindan to release the book 'African Yatrakalude Samskarika Doorangal' by A. K. Abdul Hakeem. Read more news from Kerala here.



Our code of editorial values