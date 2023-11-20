November 20, 2023 09:47 am | Updated 09:47 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today:

Nava Kerala Sadas in Kannur district on Monday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and ministers to participate in meetings at Payyannur, Madayi, Taliparambu and Sreekantapuram. The Kerala High Court is likely to consider a petition filed by the KSRTC challenging the All India Tourist Vehicles (Permit) Rules, 2023 enacted by the Centre allowing buses with all India tourist permits to operate their vehicles as stage carriages. Police to submit report to court on the investigation into the alleged misbehaviour by actor politician Suresh Gopi with a woman journalist in Kozhikode. Literary competitions to mark the beginning of the five-day Ernakulam District School Kalolsavam at around 15 venues in Piravom municipality. The body of the 36-year-old to be exhumed today at Thottumukkam in Kozhikode for post-mortem following the complaint of parents that their son was murdered. Two- day seminar on agriculture begins at the Central Tuber Crops Research Institute in Thiruvananthapuram today.

