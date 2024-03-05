March 05, 2024 10:05 am | Updated 10:05 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today:

Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar will be the chief guest at a function in Thiruvananthapuram today to mark the launch of the Future Ready Skills for the Youth of Kerala. State wide education strike by KSU today to protest the police action on its leaders during a march to the Veterinary University campus at Pookode in Wayanad yesterday. In a late night darama, at least 30 Congress workers including Mathew Kuzhlnadan MLA and Ernakulam DCC president Mohammed Shiyas were arrested at Kothamangalam for protesting over the death of a woman following an attack by a wild elephant. They were charged with attacking a hospital and disrespecting the dead. They were released on bail early morning today. Kothamangalam town remained on the boil through the night following the protests on Monday. The Syndicate panel on Legal Affairs at the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit in Kalady will meet today to decide on the action to be taken on the allegation that norms were tweaked to admit K. Vidya, former leader of the Students Federation of India, into the PhD programme in 2020. Palakkad is hosting women entrepreneurs’ meet today. Minister for Local Self Government M.B. Rajesh to inaugurate the Lunch Bell project of Kudumbasree Mission to supply noon meals to office goers in Thiruvananthapuram.

Track latest news from Kerala here