- A division bench of the Kerala High Court is expected to consider appeals filed by the KSRTC against a single judge’s order directing the public utility to pay its retired employees pension benefits within certain periods.
- SSLC exams begin today in Kerala. 4.27 lakh students have registered for the exams to be held at 2,955 centres across the State, 9 centres in Lakshadweep and seven in the Gulf region.
- Industries Minister P. Rajeeve to inaugurate a daylong Startup Conclave which will have sessions on the top 10 Startups, the success stories, the opportunities existing for Startups and on the measures to strengthen the startup ecosystem.
- One injured, houses damaged after an elephant transported to Palakkad for a temple festival ran amok.
