Top Kerala News developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on June 13, Tuesday 

June 13, 2023 09:25 am | Updated 09:25 am IST

Kerala Bureau
Tariq Anwar. File.

Tariq Anwar. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. AICC general secretary Tariq Anwar will address the conclave organised by the KPCC for the newly-elected presidents of block committees today at Aluva. He is also expected to meet factional leaders to resolve the internecine feud in the State unit of the party and smoothen the process of reorganisation at various levels.

2. KPCC president K. Sudhakaran is likely to see legal recourse against the decision by the Crime Branch to arraign him as the second accused in the cheating case involving fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal.

3. The third G-20 Framework Working Group meeting will begin in Kochi today.

4. The Kerala High Court is likely to consider a petition by the Kerala Yukthivadi Sanghom, a group of Kerala rationalists, seeking a directive to the Government for taking steps to enact a law against evil practices such as sorcery and black magic.

5. Economist Prabhat Patnaik, CPI(M) polit bureau member M.A. Baby and former Finance Minister Thomas Isaac to address the EMS Smriti national seminar in Thrissur today.

6. Education Minister V. Sivankutty will inaugurate a Bamboo park on the premises of the Government higher secondary school at Vaduvanchal in Wayanad today. He is also scheduled to attend various other progrmmes in the district.

