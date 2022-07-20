Top Kerala News developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on Wednesday, July 20

1. I n the Kerala Assembly today:

(i) Opposition to move adjournment motion on the arrest of Youth Congress leader K.S. Sabarinathan on the charge of plotting to endanger the CM on board a flight.

(ii) Discussion and voting on demands for grants in the budget.

(iii) Govt to move resolution urging the Central Government to take steps to increase the number of priority ration cards and bring all eligible people under the ambit of the ration scheme and restore the wheat and kerosene quota to the State.

2. Youth Congress leader and former legislator K.S. Sabarinathan to report to the Valiathura police station for questioning in connection with the alleged plot to endanger the Chief Minister on board a flight on June 3.

3. Petition by gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh for quashing the criminal conspiracy case registered against her is likely to come up before the High Court today.

4. The High Court is likely to hear a petition accusing the CBI of softpedalling the investigation of the mysterious disappearance of 23 year old Jessna Maria from Pathanamthitta in 2018.