Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments from Kerala on July 14, 2022

Key news developments from Kerala on July 14, 2022

1. Discussion and voting on demands for grants in the budget in the State Assembly.

2. Chief Secretary V.P. Joy to hold talks with Union Minister for Envrionment, Forests and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on the buffer zone issue.

3. Anticipatory bail petition by Swapna Suresh, accused in the diplomatic bag gold smuggling case, in the conspiracy cases registered by the police, to come up before the High Court.

4. HC likely to pronounce its order on the bail petitions filed by Monson Mavungal, fake antiquity dealer, in various criminal cases including a POCSO case.

5. The increased demand for B. Tech Computer Science programme to continue in the new academic year as rapid digitalisation in the pandemic and post-pandemic periods has opened up new opportunities for the aspirants, according to faculty members in engineering colleges.

6. Loktantrik Janata Dal Kerala unit postpones its proposed merger with Janata Dal (Secular) following the decision of JD(S) national president H. D. Deve Gowda to support the NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu. Its leaders have cancelled the joint meeting of the State committees of both parties and the meeting with Mr. Gowda. However, the State unit of the JD (S) secured the approval of the party national leadership to support the joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

7. Malappuram Municipality launches an exclusive women’s gymnasium and a shelter home. The gym attracts a good number of students and working women living in Malappuram municipal limits

8. While Kaipad rice cultivation is quite popular in Northern Kerala, a group of scientists from the Kerala Agricultural University has carried out a study to decipher the unique characteristics of the soil that help the farmers to.carry out organic farming here. The study claimed to be done for the first time found the presence of high species richness and abundance for both bacteria and fungi