Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on Wednesday, January 25, 2023

January 25, 2023 10:38 am | Updated 10:38 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
 Disqualified Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal. File photo

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. The Kerala High Court is likely to pronounce its order on a petition by disqualified Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal and others seeking to suspend conviction and sentence awarded to them by Kavarathy Sessions Court in an attempt to murder case.

2. Culture Minister saji Cherian will present the State Television awards at a function to be held in Thiruvananthapuram today evening.

3. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will inaugurate a function in Thiruvananthapuram today to mark National Voters’ Day today.

4. The second phase of witness examination in the actor assault case begins today. As many as 20 witnesses to be examined.

