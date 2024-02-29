February 29, 2024 09:09 am | Updated 09:09 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to inaugurate a public meeting in Thiruvananthapuram today evening to mark the culmination of the State-wide rally led by KPCC president K. Sudhakaran and Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan.

Kerala High Court to consider writ petitions filed by the Kerala Pradesh Teachers’ Association and others seeking to disburse in advance the amount allotted for the noon-meal scheme in schools.

The first list of party nominees to be announced by the BJP central election committee today is likely to include some of the candidates for the LS constituencies in Kerala.

The Builders’ Association of India to meet in Kochi as a combination of factors threatens real property development in Kerala. More than 300 of the 600 granite quarries will see their license period end after March. Raw material and labour costs and new fee structures for registration too affect the business, according to stakeholders.

