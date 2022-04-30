Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on April 30, Saturday

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal interacting with Congress MLA Ramesh Chennithala and A.M. Ariff, MP; at the inauguration of a lighthouse at Valiyazheekkal in Alappuzha. File photo

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today.

KSEB bid to source power to stave off load shedding

Kerala State Electricity Body (KSEB) is scrambling to source electricity from various sources to stave-off forced power cuts impelled by electricity shortage in the face of escalating demand.

Conclave on Green Shipping

Union Minister for Shipping, Ports and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, to inaugurate a conclave on "green shipping" in Kochi.

DYFI State conference

Communist Party of India (Marxist) Polit Bureau member Brinda Karat to inaugurate the public conference marking the conclusion of the DYFI's 15th State conference in Pathanamthitta. The DYFI will also announce the newly elected State office bearers.

Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) trade union referendum

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) management will announce the result of the referendum on according official recognition to employees' unions. The KSEB had conducted the ballot amidst a strike against the management by ruling front trade unions.

Trade unions require to garner at least 15 per cent of the popular vote of an estimated 25,000 employees to preserve their accreditation. The last such referendum in the KSEB was held in 2015.