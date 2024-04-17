April 17, 2024 09:05 am | Updated 09:07 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will attend various programmes in Wayanad district today as a part of the election campaign of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi MP.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be addressing election rallies in Kasaragod and Kannur today.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury to attend a campaign event for KK Shailaja, LDF candidate from Vadakara, today evening.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to address election rallies at Pattambi, Mannarkad and Palakkad in the Palakkad Lok Sabha constituency.

The first double-decker train in Kerala is set to commence operation soon. The trial run of the Coimbatore- Bengaluru double-decker Uday express, now extended to Palakkad, will take place today on Pollachi-Coimbatore stretch.

Home voting for differently abled and senior citizens begins in Kozhikode district today. This special service is to be made available for around 15,000 voters in four days.

