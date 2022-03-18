Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on March 18, Friday

Here are the key news developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Curtains go up on IFFK

The 26th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala will take off today. Kurdish filmmaker Lisa Calan, who lost both her legs in an IS bomb attack during an election rally will be present at the inaugural ceremony. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will honour her with the Spirit of Cinema award.

2. Adjournment motion on campus violence

The Congress led UDF opposition will give notice for an adjournment motion in the Assembly for a debate on the sense of fear and insecurity in campuses precipitated by recurrent attacks by SFI workers on KSU activists in educational institutions across Kerala.

3. Congress to finalize nominee for RS polls

The Congress leadership in Kerala will meet today in a bid to finalise a consensus candidate as the party's nominee for the Rajya Sabha elections.

4. CPI(M) State secretariat

The CPI(M) State secretariat is meeting today in the backdrop of the sporadic protests against the Silverline project.

5. Bail plea by Monson Mavinkal

Bail petitions by Monson Mavunkal, fake antiquities dealer in rape and POCSO cases to come up before HC.

6. Wayanad Seed Fest begins today

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad will inaugurate the Wayanad Seed Fest, a two-day community event organised by the M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) in association with Seed Care, an organisation of traditional rice farmers to assess the seed diversity in the district.

