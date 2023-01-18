January 18, 2023 09:31 am | Updated 09:31 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

The first G20 Health Working Group (HWG) meeting begins in Thiruvananthapuram today. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan to deliver opening remarks and keynote address by Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan and Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar. A suo motu contempt case initiated against the outlawed Popular Front of India state general secretary Abdul Sathar in connection with flash hartal is likely to come up before the Kerala High Court today. The High Court will consider an appeal filed by Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal against the Kavarathi Sessions court order sentencing him to 10 years imprisonment in an attempt to murder case. NIA raid on residence of Popular Front of India activist in Kollam Dairy and documents seized. Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan will inaugurate the Kerala State Service Pensioners’ Association meet today in Kozhikode, United Democratic Front convener M.M. Hassan is also expected to participate in the event.

