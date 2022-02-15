Top Kerala News developments for today

Top news developments from Kerala on Monday, February 15, 2022

Here are the key news developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Govt-teacher's unions to discuss six-day school week

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty to chair a meeting of teacher's unions to discuss a proposal for a six-day school week and full-day schooling. Some opposition teacher's unions are reportedly opposed to the move.

2. ED to question Swapna

UAE diplomatic baggage gold case accused Swapna Suresh is to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Kochi. The agency wants to question Swapna in connection with her headline-grabbing "disclosure" last month that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's former principal secretary, M. Sivasankar, had coaxed her to state that Mr. Vijayan was innocent of the crime. A police officer had recorded the "pre-scripted" statement on her mobile phone when she was a remand prisoner in jail and allegedly leaked it to the media.

The "leak" had come soon after the State government had ordered a Crime Branch investigation into the allegation that the Bharathiya Janata Party (BJP) led Central government had attempted to falsely incriminate Mr. Vijayan in the crime out of political spite.

The ED is fighting the CB probe in the High Court. It reportedly believes Ms. Swapna's televised statement could give a fillip to the agency's appeal against the CB probe. The agency had earlier charged Ms. Swapna for allegedly laundering the proceeds from gold smuggling and parking the "ill-gotten" wealth in a joint account she held with Mr. Sivasankar. The bureaucrat is also an accused in the ED's case.

3. CM at CP((M)'s Alappuzha district conference

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is likely to speak at the Alappuzha district conference of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). Mr. Vijayan is expected to dwell on current political controversies, including the Hijab issue in Karnataka. The CM might also reply to opposition allegations, including kowtowing to the BJP for political expediency. Polit Bureau member S. Ramachandran Pillai will inaugurate the conference. The party is likely to address issues of factionalism in the district unit. CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan will preside over the proceedings.

4. Govt to oppose Dileep's plea against further investigation

Kerala High Court is set to consider a petition by actor Dileep seeking a stay on the further investigation in the 2017 actor abduction case. The State government is likely to file a sworn statement detailing the circumstances that required a fresh look at the sensational crime.

The Crime Branch had registered a new case against Dileep after a film director claimed that he had evidence that the actor possessed video evidence of the victim's ordeal. The director had also accused Dileep and his kin of plotting the murder of police officers who charged him in the 2017 crime. Moreover, the complainant claimed to have furnished incriminating digital and mobile phone evidence pointing to Dileep's complicity in the alleged murder plot.

5. KSEB chairman takes on Left employee's union

Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) chairman B. Asok appeared to have thrown down the gauntlet to pro-CPI(M) employee union by accusing its leaders of abuse of power during the tenure of the previous Pinarayi Vijayan government. At the time, M. M. Mani was the State's Power Minister. He alleged the unions had forced quixotic decisions on the KSEB that caused huge losses to the public exchequer. Mr. Asok's hard-hitting FB post on the KSEB's official page comes at a time when left employee unions are protesting his decision to deploy the State Industrial Security Force, SISF, at the KSEB headquarters and other vital installations purportedly following an Intelligence Bureau advisory.

6. Kozhikode varsity senate meeting

A crucial meeting of the Kozhikode varsity senate to discuss the corruption case against officials in charge of examinations.

7. Updates on Ambalamukku murder

State police to take Ambalamukku murder accused to Tamil Nadu for further investigation and evidence collection. The police suspect Rajendran, accused of fatally stabbing a woman gardener employed at a private nursery, to be a serial murderer.

8. Industries Minister to audit PSU functioning

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve is set to review the functioning of the Kerala Paper Products Limited.

9. Councillors rally against wetland reclamation.

Kozhikode Councillors rally against the allegedly illegal reclamation of wetland in Kottody.

10. Women's Commission Adalat

Kerala State Women's Commission is set to hold a mega Adalat at Kollam.