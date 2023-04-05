April 05, 2023 09:14 am | Updated 09:14 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

The Special Investigation Team probing the Kozhikode train arson case has nabbed the prime suspect from Maharashtra today. The SC/ ST Special court, Mannarkad will pronounce the sentence for the 14 accused who were found guilty in the mob lynching of tribal youth Madhu. Fourteen of the 16 accused in the case were pronounced guilty of culpable homicide by the court yesterday. The Advisory Board of the Kerala Anti social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA) will review the detention of Akash Thillenkeri and Jijo Thillankeri today. A suo motu case relating to the capture of wild tusker Arikompan will come up for hearing before the Kerala High Court today. The High Court is likely consider the bail petition of M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to the Chief Minister, in the Life Mission related money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate. UDF workers will stage a satyagraha in front of the Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram today to protest the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as MP. A meeting will be held in Kozhikode today to discuss the issue of the District Medical officer’s order to hand over 50 cents of land belonging to Government Women and Children Hospital to the National Health Mission to build a training centre.