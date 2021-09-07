Tight vigil on borders after Nipah scare

Tamil Nadu has tightened the surveillance on the borders it shares with Palakkad district in view of the Nipah virus scare in Kerala.

Those coming from northern Kerala are being subjected to intensive checking on the border.

Coimbatore Collector G.S. Sameeran visited the areas on Monday and issued instructions to the police and other enforcement agencies monitoring the movement of passengers and goods through the borders.

Special camps for monitoring fever and related symptoms have been opened on the borders, especially at Walayar. People living on the borders have been asked to step up vigil. They have been told to avoid travelling to Kerala as far as possible.

However, it looked normal ot the borders on Tuesday as people moved across abiding by the COVID-19 norms issued by both Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The Coimbatore district administration has reportedly issued orders to the officers not to permit entry for anyone showing symptoms like fever and cold.

The administration has reportedly asked the police not to allow people to get off their vehicles coming from across Walayar anywhere near the border. The police have also been asked to slap cases against those getting off the vehicles for no valid reason on the border.

The control room at Coimbatore will be monitoring the vehicle movements to and from Kerala. People having any symptoms like fever and cold have been asked to avoid travelling to Kerala.

More officers were posted at all the check-posts, particularly Walayar, Meenakshipuram and Gopalapuram.

Vigil in Kasaragod

Stringent steps are being taken to maintain vigil on the Talapady check-post bordering Kerala and Karnataka.

“We have already issued an alert for symptoms and the border restriction has been tightened,” said Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra.

A team is in place to detect COVID-19 cases. They are checking RT-PCR certificates and thermally scanning people who are symptomatic. Local doctors had been asked to remain vigilant about Nipah symptoms, he said.