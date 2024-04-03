GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tiger that fell into well rescued in Wayanad

April 03, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau
A tiger that was rescued from a private well at Eucaly Kavala  under the South Wayanad forest division on Wednesday.

A tiger that was rescued from a private well at Eucaly Kavala  under the South Wayanad forest division on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: By special arrangement

A female tiger that fell into an open well at Eucaly Kavala near Meenangadi was rescued after a three-hour operation on Wednesday. The tiger, aged around two years, fell into the 10-ft-deep well of  Saseendran of Kakkanatil on Tuesday night. Officials of the South Wayanad Forest Division rescued it with a net. Later, the predator was shifted to the animal hospice and palliative care unit for big cats at Sulthan Bathery. The animal was probably chasing some lower mammals like hares and might have accidentally fallen into the well, Chethalayath forest range officer Abdul Samad said.

