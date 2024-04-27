GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tiger on prowl triggers panic in Wayanad

April 27, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Panic gripped residents of Kolavally near Pulpally on the Kerala-Karnataka border after a tiger reportedly killed two head of cattle on April 27 (Saturday) noon.

The cows owned by Joseph of Kalapurayil were reportedly killed by a tiger that entered from Karnataka’s part of the forest, while the animals were drinking water from the Kannaramapuzha river, a tributary of the Kabini, on Saturday noon .

The tiger escaped into the Gundre forest range under the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka, on the opposite side of the river, after the farmer made a loud cry for help, Forest officials said.

The officials confirmed the bovines were killed in a tiger attack, and they had installed three camera traps in the area to monitor the movements of the predator.

