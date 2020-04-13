Tiger carcass found in Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary

A male tiger, aged around eight years, was found dead in Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary on the morning of April 13. Sanctuary sources said the carcass was found in Thazhathur section of the forest in Kurichyad forest range.

The tiger is suspected to have died about two to three days ago. The cause of death can be ascertained only after an autopsy, sources said.

A team of veterinarians will carry out the autopsy in the afternoon, the sources added.