Tiger captured in Wayanad brought to Puthur zoological park in Thrissur

Tiger was brought to Puthur in a special vehicle of Kerala Forest department. It was then shifted to isolation ward

December 19, 2023 03:25 pm | Updated 03:25 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
The tiger that was captured at Koodallur in Wayanad district on December 18, 2023.

The tiger that was captured at Koodallur in Wayanad district on December 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A tiger that was trapped by the Kerala Forest department at Koodallur in Wayanad district was brought to the Thrissur Zoological Park at Puthur on December 19 (Tuesday).

The tiger was trapped on December 18 after it was suspected to have killed a dairy farmer at Koodallur on December 9.

The animal was brought to Puthur in a special vehicle of the Forest department. It was shifted to the isolation ward by 8.20 a.m.

Facial injuries

“Expert treatment and special care will be ensured for the tiger. It has deep facial injuries. A team of doctors from a veterinary college led by Dr. Shyam K. Venu and the doctor at the zoological park are examining it. If needed, the animal will be sedated to provide the treatment,” said R. Keerthi, director of the zoological park.

Kerala / Thrissur / wildlife

