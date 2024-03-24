GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Thrissur should focus on infrastructure development: E. Sreedharan

March 24, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Thrissur should focus on development of infrastructure facilities like road and rail, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader E. Sreedharan, also known as the Metro Man, has said.

Addressing a discussion on development document of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) here on Sunday, he said as an important city in Central Kerala region, development of Thrissur is very important.

“Entrepreneurship should be encouraged. Guruvayur-Thirunavaya railway line should be implemented fast. Guruvayur-Thrissur line should be doubled. Thrissur will be benefited by the proposed Nilambur-Nanjangud line.”

The existing roads are inadequate for the development of Thrissur, Mr. Sreedharan noted. New roads and elevated bypasses should come here. We need to plan projects with a vision for the next 50 years. The State cannot survive only on expatriate money. New industries and enterprises should come here. Infrastructure and power availability are necessary for that, Mr. Sreedharan added.

NDA candidate Suresh Gopi, who participated in the discussion, said he was not a full-time politician. I am interested only in what I can do for the country if I win the election, he said. BJP State vice-president C. Sadanandan presided over.

