Thrissur Pooram’s sample fireworks unfurl surprises of light and sound 

For the first time in the history of the Thrissur Pooram, the same licensee prepared fireworks for both Paramekkavu and Thiruvambadi Devaswoms. P.M. Satheesh of Mundathikkode is the licensee

April 17, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
When sample fireworks of Thrissur Pooram lit up the night sky on Wednesday.

When sample fireworks of Thrissur Pooram lit up the night sky on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

Sample fireworks, a trial run to the main fireworks of the Thrissur Pooram, enthralled the festival lovers on Wednesday, giving a glimpse of what is in store.

Fireworks are an inevitable part of the pooram celebrations. Unfurling surprises of light and sound, a mix of sparkles, palm leaf crackers, gundu, and amittu created attractive patterns on the night sky above the Thrissur city.

There are three rounds of fireworks at the Thrissur Pooram – sample fireworks, the main fireworks in the wee hours on Friday, and Pakal Pooram fireworks on Saturday afternoon.

When sample fireworks of Thrissur Pooram lit up the night sky on Wednesday.

When sample fireworks of Thrissur Pooram lit up the night sky on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

This time, Paramekkavu Devaswom started the fireworks display at 7.45 p.m. It was followed by the Thiruvambadi Devaswom. For the first time in the history of the Thrissur Pooram, the same licensee prepared fireworks for both devaswoms. P.M. Satheesh of Mundathikkode is the licensee for both devaswoms. The friendly competition between the devaswoms will pep up the spirit of the pooram.

‘Premalu,’ amittu that burst in heart shape in the sky, ‘Guna Cave,’ which descended from the sky, and ‘Gaganyan,’ which reminded of the space mission, were the highlights of this year’s fireworks. Importance was given to colour as there was restriction on high decibel sound.

There were traffic restrictions in the city in connection with sample fireworks. People started pouring in to the city from the morning itself as both the devaswoms began exhibitions of elephant accoutrements from Wednesday morning. The Chamayam exhibition will continue on Thursday too. There is tight security in the city.

