Thrissur Pooram fireworks postponed for the third time

Red alert for rain declared in Thrissur district

Uncertainty continues to loom large over the Thrissur Pooram fireworks. The fireworks have been postponed for the third time on Saturday.

The Thrissur Pooram fireworks, which traditionally is displayed in the early hours on the following day of the main Pooram, were initially postponed to the evening of the main Pooram day this year due to rain. However, it was postponed again as Thrissur witnessed heavy rain throughout that day.

As it is risky to conduct fireworks on wet ground, it was postponed once again until the climate turned favourable.

Citing the risk of storing the fully loaded fireworks for long, the devaswoms, after discussions with the District Collector, decided to conduct it at 6.30 p.m. on Saturday. However, the Collector on Saturday postponed the fireworks once again as a red alert for rain was declared in the district. Thrissur has been witnessing mild rain since Saturday afternoon.

The next day for the fireworks display will be announced after discussion with devaswoms and experts, according to the official release of the Collector.