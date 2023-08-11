HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Thrissur boys win President’s awards for bravery 

Two boys of Thrissur district, who rescued others from drowning, will be honoured with President’s bravery awards-2022 on Independence Day

August 11, 2023 10:51 am | Updated 10:52 am IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
Neeraj K. Nityananda who won the Uttam Jeevan Raksha Pathak

Neeraj K. Nityananda who won the Uttam Jeevan Raksha Pathak | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Two boys of Thrissur district, who rescued others from drowning, will be honoured with President’s bravery awards-2022 on Independence Day. Neeraj K. Nityanand, a Class VII student from Parappukkara, has won the Uttam Jeevan Raksha Pathak while Adhin Prince, Student of Good Shepherd’s Central School, Mullassery, has won the Jeevan Raksha Pathak.

Neeraj, son of K.U. Nityanand, rescued 10-year-old Gopalakrishnan, his playmate, from drowning in June 2022. Gopalakrishnan fell into Menamkulam, Pongothra, while riding his cycle. Neeraj and his friends were playing near the pond. Neeraj jumped into the pond and rescued the drowning Gopalakrishnan. Neeraj is a student of Government High School, Nandikkara.

Adhin, son of Prince Kuthur of Mullassery, rescued Irfan, a Class X student, who was drowning in Mulanchery pond in Mullassery in January, 2022. Irfan, who went to swim with four of his friends, was trapped in the weed-filled pond. Adhin, who was returning home, found Irfan drowning and rescued him.

Related Topics

Kerala / Thrissur

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.