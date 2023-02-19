Thrikkaruva panchayat launches measures to protect Ashtamudi Lake

February 19, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - KOLLAM

Thrikkaruva panchayat, one of the local bodies near Ashtamudi Lake, has introduced new programmes and strengthened enforcement measures in a bid to attain total sanitation and thus protect the waterbody.

According to a survey conducted by the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB), the lake is under pollution stress due to dumping of solid waste and discharge of sewage. It was also found that several major and minor drainage channels loaded with waste products from households and establishments join the lake at the southern end. The survey was carried out in Kollam Corporation and the grama panchayats of Perinad, West Kallada, East Kallada, Munroethuruth, Panayam, Kundara, Perinad, Thrikkaruva, Thevalakkara, Thekkumbhagam, Chavara and Neendakara.

According to the panchayat officials, steps were taken to identify and penalise those who dumped waste in Ashtamudi Lake. Collection of non-organic waste would also be made more efficient, they said. “At present, only 35% of the households are paying the user fee fixed by the government for Haritha Karma Sena. Despite strict norms and awareness campaigns, the residents are reluctant to cooperate with Haritha Karma Sena. As part of efforts to introduce responsible waste management practices, notices will be served to nearly 500 houses and a few institutions that are not cooperating,” said an official.

PCB had observed that though the local bodies were collecting non-organic waste through Haritha Karma Sena, the number of residents availing themselves of the service was less. While the panchayat distributed around thousand bins with 90% subsidy for organic waste management, new toilets with septic tanks were being installed to prevent sewage waste from households reaching the waterbody, the officials said .