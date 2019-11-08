Three of family found dead

Three members of a family were found dead inside their house at Chempakathozhu tribal colony near Chinnakkanal on Thursday evening.
The deceased were identified as Ramakrishna, 32, wife Rajani, 30 and daughter Sharanya, 12.
The bodies of Ramakrishna and Rajani were found hanging in a room and Sharanya in another room, said the Santanpara police. Ramakrishnan was a native of Tamil Nadu and living at Chempakathozhu tribal colony. He was running an electrical shop at Suryanelli town. Ramakrishnan was unavailable on his mobile from Thursday morning.
Neighbours who reached the house found the bodies and informed the police. Sharanya was a Class VI student at a private school at Chinnakkanal.
Suicide Prevention Helpline: DISHA. Telephone 1056, 0471-2552056
