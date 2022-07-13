Three of a family killed in accident

PATHANAMTHITTA Three members of a family were killed when two cars collided head-on near Adoor on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Rajashekhara Bhattathiri, 66, his wife, Shobha, 63, and their son, Nikhil Raj, 32, all natives of Madavoor in Thiruvananthapuram. The accident occurred around 6.30 a.m on Main Central (MC) Road.

The husband and wife died on the spot and Nikhil succumbed to his injuries at Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam.

Four persons who were travelling in the other car sustained injuries and were rushed to the Adoor taluk hospital.

One killed in Kottayam

In a separate accident, Rinse, 40, of Idamarukku was killed when a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus rammed his van near Erattupetta. The accident occurred in the afternoon near Kalathukadavu on the Erattupetta-Thodupuzha road.